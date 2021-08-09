Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%.

Hudson Global stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $48.92 million, a P/E ratio of 455.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,074.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,188 shares of company stock worth $298,506. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

