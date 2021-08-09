Huobi Token Price Tops $12.57 on Major Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $12.57 or 0.00027298 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $267.17 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00821367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00105058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,856,506 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.