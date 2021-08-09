Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on H. Laurentian boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a C$31.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.30.
Shares of H traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$30.85. 522,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.52. The company has a market cap of C$18.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.38 and a 12 month high of C$31.11.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
