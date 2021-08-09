Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on H. Laurentian boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a C$31.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.30.

Shares of H traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$30.85. 522,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.52. The company has a market cap of C$18.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.38 and a 12 month high of C$31.11.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.6121486 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

