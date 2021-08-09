i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.25 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,754. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $981.08 million, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

