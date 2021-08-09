iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.50

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$72.50 and last traded at C$72.26, with a volume of 79274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.4068439 EPS for the current year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total transaction of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,679,730.

About iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

