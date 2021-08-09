Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives €12.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.62 ($14.85).

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

About Iberdrola

