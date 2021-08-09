iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iCAD currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. Research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth $7,081,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $8,237,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $4,889,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth $2,380,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

