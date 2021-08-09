Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 38.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412,399 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 634,980 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Ichor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after buying an additional 304,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.29. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.