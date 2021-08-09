IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.200-$8.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $574.20.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock opened at $685.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $635.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,912 shares of company stock valued at $35,692,949. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.