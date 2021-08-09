IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 205,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

