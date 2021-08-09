IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $103.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.51.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

