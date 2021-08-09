IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in NRG Energy by 219.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

