IFP Advisors Inc Buys 5,457 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,586,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,375,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,522.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $111.90. The stock had a trading volume of 45,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.27. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

