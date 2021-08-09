IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,677 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.49. 93,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,563. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.21 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

