IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,031 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after buying an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 198,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,617,760. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

