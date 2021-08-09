IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,039 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,374,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,376,000.

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.73. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,185. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.60 and a fifty-two week high of $323.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.30.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

