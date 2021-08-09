IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF comprises 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.46% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 240.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,799. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04.

