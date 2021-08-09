IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IGM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.25.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$45.66 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$28.88 and a 52-week high of C$46.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Equities analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

