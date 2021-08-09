II-VI (IIVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect II-VI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IIVI opened at $68.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.68.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

