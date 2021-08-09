Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $226.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,086. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.53 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Argus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

