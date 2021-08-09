imbrex (REX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, imbrex has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $82,844.86 and approximately $14.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00827198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00105356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00040030 BTC.

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

