Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

IMTX opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Immatics during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after buying an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 434.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 65,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Immatics by 4,039.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

