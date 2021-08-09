Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.40.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

IMO stock traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.69. The company had a trading volume of 263,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,323. The stock has a market cap of C$23.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -175.14%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

