Ink Reaches Market Capitalization of $545,886.31 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Ink has a market capitalization of $545,886.31 and approximately $3,142.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

