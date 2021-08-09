Insider Buying: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 7,500 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,577,813.04.

Scott Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total value of C$398,659.52.

FTT stock opened at C$33.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.14 and a 1 year high of C$35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.98.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 2.0960952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTT shares. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

