Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,749,618 shares in the company, valued at C$14,594,839.56.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Wares bought 31,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$12,865.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$13,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Wares bought 46,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,240.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Wares acquired 29,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$13,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$24,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Shares of OM traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,906. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.32 million and a PE ratio of -31.15. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.