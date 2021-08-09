Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Purchases 77,065 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $12,300.60.

On Monday, May 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $91.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

