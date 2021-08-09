Insider Buying: Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) CEO Purchases 23,640 Shares of Stock

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $43.85. 1,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,078. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

