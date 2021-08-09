Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa Khorey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

