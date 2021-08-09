Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Laurie Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.31. 37,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,373. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

