Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $418,380.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $418,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $416,660.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total value of $404,400.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total value of $366,720.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $372,060.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $293,260.00.

BILL stock opened at $202.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.91. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $211.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.46 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 7,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $925,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Bill.com by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,050,000 after buying an additional 68,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bill.com by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

