Insider Selling: Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Sells 3,652 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $42.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.34.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

