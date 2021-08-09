Insider Selling: Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CEO Sells 44,183 Shares of Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,775,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 308,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

