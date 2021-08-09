Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $24.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.87. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.