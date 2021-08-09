Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells 4,018 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jane D. Englebright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $102,074.13.

NYSE HCA traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.64. The company had a trading volume of 694,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $255.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.