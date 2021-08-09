Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $4,442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $4,065,604.40.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.97. 545,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on H shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

