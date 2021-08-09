Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Sells $221,445.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $221,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,184.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 600 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $108,780.00.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $23.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $260.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAZY. Truist Securities began coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lazydays by 812.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.