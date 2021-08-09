Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $276,840.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $276,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

