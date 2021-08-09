Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $276,840.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $276,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
