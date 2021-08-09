Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $654,500.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total value of $654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $748.72 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $585.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MSTR. decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $501.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.