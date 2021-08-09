Insider Selling: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Sells $33,051.00 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $33,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Walter G. Reinhard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00.

MSEX stock opened at $108.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after buying an additional 57,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after buying an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

