Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,474,220.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $71.64 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.93 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.86.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.