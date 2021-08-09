Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Insulet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Shares of PODD opened at $275.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,119.31 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet has a 1 year low of $192.98 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 234,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,888,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $128,482,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $344,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

