Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,601 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,074,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.