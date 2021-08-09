Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.21. 88,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,099. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.19.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 801,101 shares of company stock valued at $97,623,325. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

