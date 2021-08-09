International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances traded as high as $151.99 and last traded at $150.80, with a volume of 604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.06.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.24.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after acquiring an additional 85,861 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $65,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 123.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

