International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

International Money Express stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $670.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 18.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter worth about $494,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in International Money Express by 30.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

