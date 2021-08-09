International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IPCFF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Petroleum from C$6.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised International Petroleum to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS:IPCFF opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

