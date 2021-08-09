inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.78. 911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,157. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $126.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.12. inTEST has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

