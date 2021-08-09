Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 859.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invacare were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period.

NYSE IVC opened at $8.80 on Monday. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

