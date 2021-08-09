Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $368.41 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $369.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

